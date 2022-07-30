5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $450,000

Imagine coming home to a beautiful and well appointed 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home with beautifully updated light fixtures and soaring 10ft ceilings, downstairs! This is THE one! Construction was completed in October of 2020! Working from home, no worries! You have more than enough room and an included study in addition to 5 bedrooms! The first floor features the study, a full bedroom, a full bathroom, living room, dining room, kitchen and separate eating space! Upstairs opens into a large loft, large enough for a second living room space! The second floor features the Owner's suite with an ensuite bathroom and HUGE walk in closet, 3 other well apportioned rooms and another bathroom! The lot is one of the most level in the neighborhood and the home features a two car garage with additional parking in the driveway! Additional square footage includes Patio and Porch.