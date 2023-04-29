$50,000.00 Price Adjustment and includes a $50,000 Solar Panel System!!! Immaculate home in a desirable Denver neighborhood! Truly one of the best lots in the neighborhood. This is a MUST see! Enter through the charming, CUSTOM front door professionally installed after closing! Built in 2021, this home enjoys 5 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms. Upstairs you will find 4 of the bedrooms, including the primary suite & 2 bathrooms. The main level offers an additional bedroom & full bathroom for guests. Soft close cabinetry, under cabinet lighting, walk in pantry & natural gas cooktop. Walk out on the back deck & take in the peaceful views! For even more space head upstairs to the oversized bonus room. The UNFINISHED BASEMENT offers room for creativity: turn it into your dream space or leave it unfinished for additional storage! Walk into the backyard from the basement & enjoy the privacy that the fence & the trees offer. You do not want to miss this beautiful Denver home!