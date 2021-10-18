 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $499,999

5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $499,999

5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $499,999

All the space you need for the growing family. Minutes from Lake Norman rests this beautiful new family oriented community. Close to all Denver, NC has to offer. You won't regret taking the time to look at this home. Well appointed it sits on a fenced in lot that backs to community common area (never to be built). All the peace and quiet you need to recharge for the next round of life.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics