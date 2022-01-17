5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $500,000

This like new beautiful home on a corner lot is ready for you to walk in & unpack. Recent renovations include new paint throughout (all ceilings, walls, trim & doors), new carpet throughout, glass shower door on secondary bathroom shower, new pantry wood shelving & finished garage. If you enjoy cooking, you will surely love the gourmet kitchen w plenty of cabinets & quartz counter space. Enjoy entertaining while cooking as you can be a part of all the action with the view to the lovely breakfast area & spacious family room w a gas log fireplace. If you work from home enjoy your spacious home office on the main level that is separate from the family room. On the second level you will find a large owners suite w a large en suite featuring a walk in shower, soaking tub & walk in closet. The additional bedrooms include a jack n Jill plus 2 more bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. Outside you will enjoy the patio with a see thru fireplace for those cool evenings. Call today for a private showing.