 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $525,000

5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $525,000

Located in the highly desired Killian Creek Subdivision, this home is one you'll want to see. It features spacious common areas, a marvelous kitchen with a gas stove, a large island, modern stainless steel appliances, wonderful chair rail finishes, and lots of upgraded light fixtures. Hosting an event? No problem. The backyard is flat, fenced, and a party waiting to happen. Come visit your future home today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rick Steves’ Europe: Barcelona: The spirit of Catalunya

Rick Steves’ Europe: Barcelona: The spirit of Catalunya

Life in Barcelona is an engaging mix of Madrid-style love of life and Parisian elegance and taste. Spain's second-biggest city is one of the hottest tourist destinations in Europe, with more than 7 million visitors a year, so its popular pedestrian boulevards can become human traffic jams.