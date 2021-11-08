5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $529,900

Beautifully maintained home in Verdict Ridge. The home features an open floorplan with a large eat in kitchen, with center island. Kitchen is open to the great room with a fireplace making it a wonderful gathering space. The primary bedroom along with four additional bedrooms are on the main floor. There is an office / living room on the main level. Upstairs features a bedroom, full bathroom and a bonus room complete with a wet bar. This is a great space for guests. Plenty of storage space within this home in addition to the 3 car garage. Enjoy the covered porch in the front. This home sits on .80 acres and features a beautiful flat fenced in backyard backed to woods. Verdict Ridge is an award winning 18 hole golf course complete with a restaurant, fitness center, tennis courts, playground, nature trail, and pool area.