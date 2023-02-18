Welcome Home to this 5 bedroom home, with a full finished basement in the Villages of Denver. This beautiful home includes a den/flex space off of the foyer, formal dining room, and a kitchen with center island open to the great room w/gas fireplace. Upstairs find the primary bedroom and three additional bedrooms. Head down to the walk out basement to find two more bedrooms, recreation space and utility room with plenty of storage. The exterior of the home features a brick front complete with a stone covered porch. Want privacy, enjoy the deck or covered patio in the fenced in yard overlooking woods.