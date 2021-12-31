5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $539,000

Custom built home in the desirable Neighborhood of Smithstone on Lake Norman. Crown molding and tremendous detail throughout the house. Key Features include: Coffered Ceiling in living area, dbl tray ceiling in the primary bedroom, 2 gas fireplaces, wired speakers throughout the house, lawn irrigation, covered porch with Firepit, Fenced back yard and New Roof in 2017. Bonus room above the garage could be used as a 5th bedroom or large office. Great location to restaurants (walking distance if you so desire), quick commute to Charlotte and Birkdale. Amenities include a pool and Clubhouse on Lake Norman and boat and jet ski storage. Ability to get a deeded boat slip when they come available. Home warranty included.