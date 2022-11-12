5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $550,000

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Close to everything! Practically BRAND NEW David Weekley Home in Westshore Subdivision. Built 2021, this 5 BR 3 FULL BATH home boasts on Main Floor:2-story Foyer, beautiful Open Floorplan w/Gourmet Kitchen, walk-in Pantry, Gas Range, Granite Center Island, Granite counters, very large Guest Suite, Full Bath, plus Office/Playroom, & convenient built-in Drop Zone as you enter from garage. 2nd Floor features very spacious Primary Suite w/large walk-in closet & ensuite Full Bath, 3 Additional Bedrooms, another Full Bath, & Laundry Room conveniently located on 2nd floor. All large rooms throughout home. This home is situated on one of the best lots in Westshore (almost 1/2acre) plenty large enough to add inground pool, level with sloping back for privacy. Close to shopping, schools, restaurants, public BOAT ACCESS to LAKE NORMAN, just few miles down road. Charlotte Douglas Airport approx. 30min away or for commuters.