5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $550,000

With so many homes available for sale, buyers sometimes struggle to find one with that WOW factor. This home is just that. With a spacious floorplan suitable to fit multiple purposes, this home touts crown molding in many of the common areas, chair rail, tray ceilings, granite counters in all bathrooms, Stainless steel appliances, a large bedroom on the main floor, separate vanities in the owner suite, huge closets, and enough bathrooms for those shower hogs. The best way to make everyone happy is to give them what they want. This home is that chance for many.