WELCOME to this custom built home in Verdict Ridge.This immaculate 5 bed/3 bath home located between hole 6/7 on a quiet cul-de-sac, welcomes you with an open floor plan, custom millwork, and beautiful natural light! Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, 6 burner gas cooktop, and kitchen island with an abundance of storage. The back deck, directly off the breakfast room,makes a great spot to enjoy your coffee as the sun rises over the back of the home with long range views! Vaulted great room features a gas fireplace, custom bookshelves and gorgeous windows to allow for beautiful natural sunlight. Spacious guest suite with a main floor full bath, formal dining room and sitting room that can easily be used as an office also on the main level. Upstairs split floor plan separates the primary bedroom from the other three bedrooms. Primary suite features tray ceilings, ceiling fan, private bath with dual vanities and walk in closet. Three secondary bedrooms, a sunken media room and full bath complete the upstairs. Full unfinished basement!
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $579,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pair of at-large elections will make up the top of the ballot in Mooresville on Nov. 2. In the mayoral election, the incumbent Miles Atkins …
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
Seven candidates will vie on the Nov. 2 ballot for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education. Incumbent Greg Whit…
- Updated
The Mooresville BOC approved a $262,712 economic incentive grant to Holley, a leading designer, marketer and manufacturer of high-performance …
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 24-30.
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved a $45.6 million project bid for the construction o…
- Updated
The Liberty Prep girls varsity volleyball team won the Metro Area Athletic Conference (MAAC) Championship Tournament. The championship game fe…
Part of Iredell County went to the polls on Tuesday as voters in Davidson, Harmony, Love Valley, Mooresville, and the Mooresville Graded Schools district elected mayors, commissioners, and school board members in various races.
Lake Norman head coach Jonathon Oliphant had one message for his team when they gathered for practice on Monday afternoon: Don’t let Mooresvil…
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners will not be changing as a result of Tuesday’s election. Both the incumbent candidates, Mayor Miles Atkins and Commissioner-At Large Gary West, were reelected by large margins in a vote that Atkins called ‘supportive’ of the current direction of Mooresville.