5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $579,999

WELCOME to this custom built home in Verdict Ridge.This immaculate 5 bed/3 bath home located between hole 6/7 on a quiet cul-de-sac, welcomes you with an open floor plan, custom millwork, and beautiful natural light! Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, 6 burner gas cooktop, and kitchen island with an abundance of storage. The back deck, directly off the breakfast room,makes a great spot to enjoy your coffee as the sun rises over the back of the home with long range views! Vaulted great room features a gas fireplace, custom bookshelves and gorgeous windows to allow for beautiful natural sunlight. Spacious guest suite with a main floor full bath, formal dining room and sitting room that can easily be used as an office also on the main level. Upstairs split floor plan separates the primary bedroom from the other three bedrooms. Primary suite features tray ceilings, ceiling fan, private bath with dual vanities and walk in closet. Three secondary bedrooms, a sunken media room and full bath complete the upstairs. Full unfinished basement!