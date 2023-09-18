PRICED TO SELL! MOTIVATED SELLERS! SPACIOUS 2-STORY WITH MANY RECENT UPDATES IN DESIRABLE SMITHSTONE - A WATERFRONT COMMUNITY! This 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home offers an impressive 3,800sqft of unbelievable living space. You will love the home’s floorplan, many upgraded kitchen appliances, composite kitchen sink, and lower cabinet pull-outs that have been added for convenience. Beautiful landscaping, a spacious outdoor living area and fenced backyard make this home an incredible retreat. And, if convenience and recreation are a priority, you will definitely appreciate the community pool, clubhouse and public boat access just minutes away. You will also have easy access to uptown Charlotte, the CLT Airport, as well as nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment in the heart of Denver. Make this beautiful and conveniently located property your perfect place to call home! *Bonus Room could be used as a 6th Bedroom!
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $595,000
