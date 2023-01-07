5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $600,000

* Original List Price $650,000 - $50,000 Discount = $600,000 * Beautiful Brand New 5 Bedroom Ranch Home with 4 Full Baths on 1/2 Acre Wooded Home Site * Home Features 3 BR and 2 BA on Main Level, Upper Level Bonus / BR#4 with Full BA #3 & Walk Out Basement (11' Ceilings), Wet Bar & Media /Game Room, BR#5, Full BA #4 and Workshop (Non HLA) leads to Huge Oversized Rear Patio (see pix in media) * Beautiful Wooded 1/2 +/- Acre Homesite, Full Rear Deck with Screened-In Porch overlooking Heavily Wooded Private Backyard * Main Level 9' Ceilings, Gas Fireplace * We have Brand New Homes Nearly Completed, Under Construction and Coming Soon in LKN, Huntersville, Harrisburg and Concord North Carolina *