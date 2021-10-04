 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $615,000

Beautiful, all brick home on a half acre, private, culdesac lot w/in desirable Fairfield Forest neighborhood & North Lincoln School district. Home features a newly installed backyard oasis w/ screened in back deck, stoned terrace, & wrought iron fencing w/ dense woods in rear & side. Inside grand entry is an elegant great room w/ coffered ceilings & stack stoned propane fireplace. Intricate details include tall ceilings & doors, custom plantation blinds, wainscoting & molding & real hardwood floors. An open concept w/ gourmet kitchen, extra large island, wall oven & microwave, ample amount of glazed espresso cabinets, pantry, breakfast nook & Broan stainless exhaust vent over a new 36" 5 burner cooktop. Primary bedroom on the main w/ double tray ceilings & spa like, tiled bathroom. Guest bedroom on main with separate full bath. Upstairs features walk in attic storage space & multiple bedrooms/bonus rooms w/ shared full bath. Oversized side load garage. Minutes to highways & walking distance to Westport country club, Lake Norman, & shopping. 3D tour available! Room for a pool!

