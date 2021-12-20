Beautiful Custom All brick home w/2 story entry way and great room. Hardwood floors, custom granite, gas stove top with oven, formal living room, formal dining room with custom coffered ceilings and built in bookshelves including upgraded light fixtures. It has a floor plan w/ guest bed and full bath on the main level Luxurious master suite with double trey ceilings that is large enough for seperate sitting area along with a spacious masterbath w/dual sinks, garden tub, huge walk in closets containing his/her space. Upstairs also contains jack and jill bathroom connecting 2 large secondary bedrooms. Laundry room located upstairs with built in cabinets, 3 car side load garage with irrigation system and new hotwater heater . Dual climate control for convience of cooling/heating entire home. Large deck overlooking a private wooded backyard. New upstairs HVAC system with warranty included. Located in desirable Sailview Lake Community of Lake Norman.
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $629,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hundreds of frustrated Mooresville residents packed into the Charles Mack Citizen Center on Thursday night, all looking for answers for a prob…
Record-setting event: Randy and Betty Marion's 'Night of Impact' raises more than $500K for Mooresville Christian Mission
- Updated
Holiday spirit and inspiration to help others filled the air on Dec. 4 when an event at the home of Betty and Randy Marion raised a record-set…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 9-15. Li…
- Updated
A case of a rare bacterial staph infection was identified in Caldwell County. It is the 16th confirmed case of the bacteria in the U.S. since 2002.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 2-8. Lis…
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it has arrested 30 people on felony drug charges since October.
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District officials and town and Iredell County elected officials helped break ground Wednesday on the new $45.6 mill…
- Updated
Faith Valentine is the R&L County Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
On Dec. 17, beginning at 5 p.m., Emerald Green Village in Mooresville will continue its tradition of lighting up the neighborhood with hundred…
Betty White is about to turn 100 and she'll celebrate in a big way.