5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $645,999

Beautiful Custom All brick home w/2 story entry way and great room. Hardwood floors, custom granite, gas stove top with oven, formal living room, formal dining room with custom coffered ceilings and built in bookshelves including upgraded light fixtures. It has a floor plan w/ guest bed and full bath on the main level Luxurious master suite with double trey ceilings that is large enough for seperate sitting area along with a spacious masterbath w/dual sinks, garden tub, huge walk in closets containing his/her space. Upstairs also contains jack and jill bathroom connecting 2 large secondary bedrooms. Laundry room located upstairs with built in cabinets, 3 car side load garage with irrigation system and new hotwater heater . Dual climate control for convience of cooling/heating entire home. Large deck overlooking a private wooded backyard. New upstairs HVAC system with warranty included. Located in desirable Sailview Lake Community of Lake Norman.