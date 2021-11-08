Beautiful Custom All brick home w/2 story entry way and great room. Hardwood floors, custom granite, gas stove top with oven, formal living room, formal dining room with custom coffered ceilings and built in bookshelves including upgraded light fixtures. It has a floor plan w/ guest bed and full bath on the main level Luxurious master suite with double trey ceilings that is large enough for seperate sitting area along with a spacious masterbath w/dual sinks, garden tub, huge walk in closets containing his/her space. Upstairs also contains jack and jill bathroom connecting 2 large secondary bedrooms. Laundry room located upstairs with built in cabinets, 3 car side load garage with irrigation system and new hotwater heater . Dual climate control for convience of cooling/heating entire home. Large deck overlooking a private wooded backyard. New upstairs HVAC system with warranty included. Located in desirable Sailview Lake Community of Lake Norman.
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $645,999
A pair of at-large elections will make up the top of the ballot in Mooresville on Nov. 2. In the mayoral election, the incumbent Miles Atkins …
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Seven candidates will vie on the Nov. 2 ballot for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education. Incumbent Greg Whit…
The Mooresville BOC approved a $262,712 economic incentive grant to Holley, a leading designer, marketer and manufacturer of high-performance …
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 24-30.
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved a $45.6 million project bid for the construction o…
The Liberty Prep girls varsity volleyball team won the Metro Area Athletic Conference (MAAC) Championship Tournament. The championship game fe…
Part of Iredell County went to the polls on Tuesday as voters in Davidson, Harmony, Love Valley, Mooresville, and the Mooresville Graded Schools district elected mayors, commissioners, and school board members in various races.
Lake Norman head coach Jonathon Oliphant had one message for his team when they gathered for practice on Monday afternoon: Don’t let Mooresvil…
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners will not be changing as a result of Tuesday’s election. Both the incumbent candidates, Mayor Miles Atkins and Commissioner-At Large Gary West, were reelected by large margins in a vote that Atkins called ‘supportive’ of the current direction of Mooresville.