So much to offer and all on one floor with this large ranch near Lake Norman with no hoa! Living room with stone fireplace. Covered front porch and 2 decks in the back. Lots of bonus rooms with lots of options. Come and see! This one could be your next home.
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $650,000
