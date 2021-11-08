5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $650,000

ALL BRICK, custom ranch w/bonus up. On golf course w/pond view of 15th hole. Newly installed Leaf Guard gutters & zoned HVAC. Custom landscaped yard w/mountain feel & irrigation system. Enjoy new maintenance free TREK deck & screened in porch. Double car gar is oversized w/expansive countertop & storage. Newly installed insulated garage doors & motors w/outside keypad entry. Home has sealed, walkin crawlspace w/concrete floor for storage & workshop. Walkin closets in each bedroom including bonus. Well-appointed gourmet kitchen w/induction cooktop, convection oven, stainless steel appliances, new stainless sink w/ultra-quiet garbage disposal, instant hot water dispenser & warming drawer. Laundry room has builtins for storage. The primary has his/her walkin closets w/large bath. Sunken hot tub accessible off primary as well as living room back deck. Upstairs has large bonus/bedroom for extra office & workout space. Walkin attic access for storage. Adjacent lot available for purchase.