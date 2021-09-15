 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $650,000

5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $650,000

5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $650,000

Welcome to this beautiful all brick sanctuary that you’ll want to call home. Just minutes from Lake Norman, you can get a glimpse of the lake while enjoying a morning walk or an evening stroll. Your new home has an open floor plan that you’re just going to love. Great for those who like to entertain with a spacious 2 story great room w/ a gorgeous fireplace that opens to the kitchen with an oversized island, dual ovens and morning room/breakfast area. Set the mood for your guests with the surround sound system throughout the house and out on your deck. This home is great for a multi-generational family, there’s a guest suite on the main level, perfect for the in-laws. As well as a secondary bedroom with an en-suite on the 2nd level. There’s an office on the main level for those who work from home but at the end of the day you can retreat to your owners’ suite, equipped with a deep garden tub for you to relax and unwind and leave the worries of the work day behind.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 2-8
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 2-8

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 2-8. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Rick Steves’ Europe: Communicating in Italy
Travel

Rick Steves’ Europe: Communicating in Italy

I am terrible at foreign languages. Despite traveling around Europe four months a year since I was a kid, I can barely put a sentence together anywhere east or south of England. But with some creative communication, I manage just well enough to write guidebooks, produce TV shows, and enjoy Europe on vacation. And nowhere do I have more fun communicating than in Italy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics