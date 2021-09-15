5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $650,000

Welcome to this beautiful all brick sanctuary that you’ll want to call home. Just minutes from Lake Norman, you can get a glimpse of the lake while enjoying a morning walk or an evening stroll. Your new home has an open floor plan that you’re just going to love. Great for those who like to entertain with a spacious 2 story great room w/ a gorgeous fireplace that opens to the kitchen with an oversized island, dual ovens and morning room/breakfast area. Set the mood for your guests with the surround sound system throughout the house and out on your deck. This home is great for a multi-generational family, there’s a guest suite on the main level, perfect for the in-laws. As well as a secondary bedroom with an en-suite on the 2nd level. There’s an office on the main level for those who work from home but at the end of the day you can retreat to your owners’ suite, equipped with a deep garden tub for you to relax and unwind and leave the worries of the work day behind.