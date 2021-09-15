Welcome to this beautiful all brick sanctuary that you’ll want to call home. Just minutes from Lake Norman, you can get a glimpse of the lake while enjoying a morning walk or an evening stroll. Your new home has an open floor plan that you’re just going to love. Great for those who like to entertain with a spacious 2 story great room w/ a gorgeous fireplace that opens to the kitchen with an oversized island, dual ovens and morning room/breakfast area. Set the mood for your guests with the surround sound system throughout the house and out on your deck. This home is great for a multi-generational family, there’s a guest suite on the main level, perfect for the in-laws. As well as a secondary bedroom with an en-suite on the 2nd level. There’s an office on the main level for those who work from home but at the end of the day you can retreat to your owners’ suite, equipped with a deep garden tub for you to relax and unwind and leave the worries of the work day behind.
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A third person has been charged in connection with the death of a Cornelius man at a Mooresville park.
The Mooresville Campus of Mitchell Community College is about to get a lot bigger.
- Updated
A glass door was broken by a protester during the Iredell-Statesville Schools board meeting Monday and there were repeated interruptions during the public comment period.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 2-8. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
An Iredell-Statesville Schools parent remains upset with one of its board members after he used a word she said were discriminatory.
With staff members holding the front doors open wide, 101-year-old Fern Honeycutt was welcomed Tuesday afternoon as the first patient at the S…
- Updated
According to 2020 U.S. Census data, Mooresville’s population has grown by more than 50 percent in the last 10 years, causing the town’s four v…
- Updated
After numerous schools were forced to go virtual over the last two weeks, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education responded Monday night by voting to tighten the mask requirement.
I am terrible at foreign languages. Despite traveling around Europe four months a year since I was a kid, I can barely put a sentence together anywhere east or south of England. But with some creative communication, I manage just well enough to write guidebooks, produce TV shows, and enjoy Europe on vacation. And nowhere do I have more fun communicating than in Italy.
At 3 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer North Carolinians an update on the state's progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.