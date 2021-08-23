5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $672,000

This Denver two-story home offers granite countertops, and a three-car garage. This home has been virtually staged to illustrate its potential.
Authorities are investigating a drowning Sunday afternoon at the Davidson College Lake Campus.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 12-18. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
The Mooresville Police Department arrested two people and a warrant was issued for a juvenile in connection with the shooting death of a man at Magla Park.
While much of the nation pushes toward resuming normal operations, local healthcare leaders are joining together to make a plea: This pandemic…
The Mooresville Police Department identified the man killed in Magla Park on Wednesday as Jacob Dean Koury, 23, of Cornelius.
Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Stephen Mauney emphasized Wednesday the new 2021-22 required state social studies standards …
I was driving over my favorite spot on my favorite bridge at my favorite time of day, heading into the heart of one of my favorite towns, Moor…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 5-11. Li…
Ten years ago, a group of women working with the Mooresville/Lake Norman branch of The Christian Mission, who love fashion and wanted to suppo…
As cars drove through the intersection of Wagner and Main in Troutman, every so often, one would blare its horn with its driver shouting words…
