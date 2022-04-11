 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $749,900

This gorgeous home comes with a water view and deeded boat slip on Lake Norman! Move-in ready with impeccable finishes, this home features an open first floor perfect for entertaining and lots of natural light pouring in, plus a spacious owner’s suite. Head upstairs for three more bedrooms, two full baths and a state-of-the-art home theater. Home also includes a central vacuum system. The location directly across the street from a deep water cove and the deeded boat slip, community pool and clubhouse offer your family the joys of Lake Norman living! Link to videography of this incredible home: https://www.smugmug.com/gallery/n-xSsGNN/

