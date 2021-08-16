5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $774,900

Spectacular one of a kind custom home in Verdict Ridge! Site laid hardwood flooring, loads of closet space, speaker system, vinyl clad windows, tile bathrooms, 3 year old roof and dehumidification system in encapsulated crawl space. Master and 2nd bedroom (or office) on main level. Great room with gas fireplace opens to large kitchen leading out to oversized deck. Downstairs is an entertainers dream featuring extra large movie room, game room and 2nd master bedroom with private bathroom. Walkout to 2nd deck. And just when you think you have the perfect space, there are 2 more bedrooms. Work from home? These 2 bedrooms can also be used for offices which have their own bathroom. Extra large storage room completes the incredible basement. 2 tiered deck with private back yard which can accommodate a pool. No detail has been overlooked in this gorgeous home.