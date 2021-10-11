5 Bedroom Home in Denver - $900,000

Fabulous MAIN CHANNEL Lake Norman views from this RANCH with full finished basement. The basement features a wall of windows and doors facing the water and has newer pre-finished wood floors throughout. The huge recreation room has a large wet bar and is great for entertaining. Two rooms in the basement have been used as bedrooms and there is one full bathroom as well. Upstairs is a LARGE great room open to kitchen & 3 bedrooms including the Primary Bedroom. 139 feet of shoreline. There is a pier with floating dock and lift. Westport does not have rental restrictions and homes can be used at AirBNB or VRBO. The trustee has never lived in the house and has no knowledge of ages of the systems in the house. HVAC appears to be 2010 and windows are newer. With your personal touches this home is phenomenal! The house is being sold AS IS. No repairs will be made. Lincoln County can not locate the septic permit. Prior contract terminated due to buyer being untruthful on home sale contingency. Please text or call Candy 704-451-2370 to schedule your personal tour of this Lake Norman property.