Practically brand new home in Harrisburg! Cul-de-Sac lot on .47 acres. Convenient location to endless shopping, grocery stores, and highway 485. Walk into a wide entry hallway that leads into the kitchen, dining area, and living. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, gas stove and a large walk in pantry. Laminate wood throughout home! This beauty is a must see! Renter to cover utilities and keep up with the lawn care.
5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $3,250
