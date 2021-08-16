 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $329,900

Amazing location with Great schools. Almost half acre lot, 3200 Sqf full brick house with screen Porch overlooking a private back yard!!! 2 fire places. Nice Bar in the basement which is big for a Pool table, game room and more... Tankless water heater 2 weeks old. New kitchen and bath flooring. Living room floors 6 months old. Roof 2012. Large house for the money. Recently updated but there is still a value-add-component.

