Amazing location with Great schools. Almost half acre lot, 3200 Sqf full brick house with screen Porch overlooking a private back yard!!! 2 fire places. Nice Bar in the basement which is big for a Pool table, game room and more... Tankless water heater 2 weeks old. New kitchen and bath flooring. Living room floors 6 months old. Roof 2012. Large house for the money. Recently updated but there is still a value-add-component.
5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $355,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request for Queens Landing,…
- Updated
A passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash Thursday near Mooresville is believed to have died as a result of a medical condition, the North …
- Updated
The final buzzer has sounded. The last pitch has popped the mitt. Game over.
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Oakridge Farm Highway at Landis Highway Mooresville.
One person was killed after a motorcycle struck a tree on Morrison Plantation Parkway in Mooresville Saturday afternoon. The Mooresville Polic…
- Updated
A group of parents met outside the offices of the Mooresville Graded School District on Friday morning to protest the decision made Thursday t…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. 4. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Awesome investment opportunity! This hidden gem has unlimited potential! Walking distance to the Civic Center, Swimming Pool, minutes to Downt…
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Stephen Mauney emphasized Wednesday the new 2021-22 required state social studies standards …
- Updated
Due to increases in the number of new COVID cases, the Mooresville Graded School District will require face coverings for students, staff and …