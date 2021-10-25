5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $469,500

Located in the heart of Harrisburg. This home is move in ready and offers amazing features! Open floorplan w/dining, formal living, den & main guest suite with full bath. GR perfect for entertaining open to kitchen & breakfast. Wood floors throughout with exception of tile floorings in the bathrooms & laundry room. Kitchen features Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances - including a 5 burner gas stove, plus tons of cabinets. Spacious Master suite w/walk-in closet, MBA w/soaking tub & separate shower.Full length covered rear porch is perfect for gatherings. Custom Storage building in back yard. Beautifully landscaped and fenced yard. Garage has built in cabinets and a sink. Currently being used as secondary kitchen with sliding screen doors.