A spectacular home in the sought after community, Founders Reserve, located in the desirable and quaint town of Harrisburg awaits you. From the gourmet chef's kitchen and expansive family room to an extraordinary owner's spa bath complete with huge walk-in shower, soaking tub, and oversized walk in closet this home is sure to please. Great finishes from top to bottom with every quality detail meticulously appointed complete this home. The home sits on a lot that is surrounded by protected land that will not be developed and that is maintained by the HOA. This additional land adds to the vast look of, the already large, .35 acre lot. Founders Reserve convenient location provides ease of access to I-85/485 which is 1.5 miles away. A true gem in the heart of Harrisburg close to shopping, dining, and parks, is convenient to Center City Charlotte while providing a small town community lifestyle. You will not want to miss this chance! Extraordinary opportunity to find your next perfect home!
5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $481,000
