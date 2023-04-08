Don't miss this beautiful home in popular Founder's Way in Harrisburg. This home has a fabulous oversized lot that is fenced in with lots of outdoor space and also a charming covered front porch plus a three car garage! This is one of the prettiest floor plans out there with music/living room and dining room at the front of the house and the living area at the back of the house with a nice open floor plan. The space is grand and yet cozy at the same time. Nicely appointed kitchen with large center island. There is a bedroom and full bath on the main level which would also work nicely for a home office. The upstairs features a large master bedroom and stunning master bath with tons of closet space. The loft is large and makes for a nice bonus room or additional home office space. Enjoy highly rated Harrisburg schools and close proximity to Mecklenburg county and 485, 49 and I-85. This home won't last long! Don't miss it!
5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $599,000
