This jaw dropping Modern Farmhouse style home is a special Huntersville find among the upscale Huntson Reserve community. As you enter, you will find a wow factor foyer with an overlook staircase and open concept view of the Dining Room, Great Room with its dramatic vaulted ceiling & luxury kitchen. Lots of flexibility is built in to tie outdoor living to the indoors through the dining room making it easy to entertain. The large chef-inspired kitchen features an oversized island, custom cabinets and sleek finishes. Make your way to the Owner's Suite on the main floor with its spa-like bath featuring a standing free tub, stunning shower w/bench, dual vanity and oversized walk-in closet. Moving upstairs, you'll encounter the open family room/loft & 3 secondary bedrooms. You are in Birkdale Village in 7 mins, 10 min from the lake, grocery store and dining and Uptown Charlotte will be an easy 20 minute drive south for work, ballgames, theater and more.