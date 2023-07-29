Exquisite home in Huntersville's Walden community! 5 beds, 4 full baths, 2 half baths, bonus room, 4-car garage, & massive unfinished basement. An elegant entryway leads to a "better than new" built home with all the custom touches that have been added. The Gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry, oversized walk-in pantry, & quartz countertops (with a waterfall edge to the island) is open to the 2-story living room with tons of natural light. There is a guest room on main, luxurious primary suite upstairs with sitting room, 2 walk-in closets, a soaking tub, walk-in shower, laundry connection, and private backyard view! Community amenities: pool, clubhouse, playground. Prime location near Charlotte and Lake Norman. Don't miss this gem!
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,250,000
