Fall in love with this new, beautiful Modern Farm home by Charlotte's locally owned, and nationally recognized luxury homebuilder. Located in our Oak Farm community in Huntersville, just minutes from shopping, dining and recreation at Lak Norman. The Newport II offers 5 bedrooms, 4 baths and Covered Outdoor Living with an exterior fireplace. The Owner's Suite pampers you with a luxurious Owner's Bathroom with a free-standing tub, elegant shower and back-to-back vanities. The Butler's Pantry, just steps away from the Kitchen, has a wine refrigerator so you always have beverages ready for entertaining. The large bonus room is the ideal gathering place for movies or games. Each bedroom features architectural trim detail. This home is designed to delight from the inside out.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,269,900
