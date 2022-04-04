5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,399,000

More photos coming soon!!! This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be in the heart of Huntersville on 4 acres just minutes away from Birkdale Village and so much more. You just can't find land like this with no HOA, the ability live in one and rent the other side or may be you need room for your family and the opportunity to build more houses - per town of Huntersville you can subdivide further. ... The second home is decked out to the nines and the original home has been upgraded throughout with tons of natural light. This home features two separate living areas, perfect for extra roommates, extended family or perhaps a rental. Enjoy the huge deck where all can gather for entertaining. The original side has 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths, dining, kitchen, office and living room and the newer side has 2 bedrooms, an office, three spectacular bathrooms and one with a sauna and one closet everyone would dream of....Gorgeous kitchen and living room..you must see this one!