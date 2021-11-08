 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,590,000

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,590,000

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,590,000

Stately and private estate home on 2+ acres in beautiful Ramah Oaks, just minutes to Birkdale & all the modern conveniences. This sprawling 5 BR home is the perfect retreat to the country and just a short distance to uptown Charlotte! Magnificent covered & uncovered porches, two story foyer, formal dining room w/butlers pantry, gourmet kitchen w/breakfast bar, main level master plus office. Center great room opens to large terrace; Main level laundry/drop zone & many custom touches throughout! Upper level has 2nd master suite plus 3 BR & Bonus. Entertain in lower level w/large recreation spaces, exercise, BR/full bath plus walkout basement to heated pool/spa with wooded views. Basement has enormous storage spaces, a hidden safe room currently used as a bunker. Three car garage, walk up attic, oversized rooms and storage on every level. Enjoy the ultimate privacy and beauty! Huntersville, North Carolina

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 28-Nov. 3
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 28-Nov. 3

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics