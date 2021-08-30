This 13 acre estate home was designed by Roger Layman and the plan won best home design over 1 million dollars by LKN Homes. Many custom features throughout. The long curved driveway leads to a private lot and a parking area for many guests. The open floor plan is perfect for casual entertaining with a chef's kitchen with a Viking 6 burner induction range, pot filler, 2 warming drawers and a scullery including a second refrigerator, freezer and dishwasher. 9863 total heated sq. ft. which includes 1003 sq. ft. with a full bath over detached garage. Master suite has a spa like bath and custom his and her closets. Finished basement with multiple rooms. Outdoor oasis for entertaining is enveloped in lush landscaping, and includes a saltwater resort-style pool & spa with 4 tier waterfall & slide along with full pool bath, patio with stone wood burning (gas starter) fireplace and bar seating for 10+ people. Outdoor kitchen has grill, cooktop, warming drawer, storage, full refrig, and sink
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $2,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 19-25. L…
- Updated
A woman drowned Sunday while swimming at the Davidson College Lake Campus.
- Updated
Bojangles plans to close company-owned stores on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give its staff a breather, the company announced.
I write to you today not only as a recent graduate of South Iredell High School, but as a concerned and active member of our community.
Instead of getting his team out to practice to prepare for their first game of the season, Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant was in his…
There’s a new cookie on the Girl Scouts’ cookie menu.
- Updated
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Noting that the COVID delta variant “is spreading like wildfire among the unvaccinated in our community," the leaders of an Oregon coastal county said Friday they no longer have capacity to store the bodies of those who have died and are asking the state for a refrigerated morgue truck.
- Updated
After months of preparation, the new Walmart Distribution Center in Troutman is ready to begin hiring.
Authorities are investigating a drowning Sunday afternoon at the Davidson College Lake Campus.
During his time in the ring, fighting in both tournaments and championship bouts, Jaiden Noblezada has earned a nickname thanks to one particu…