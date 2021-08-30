 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $2,500,000

This 13 acre estate home was designed by Roger Layman and the plan won best home design over 1 million dollars by LKN Homes. Many custom features throughout. The long curved driveway leads to a private lot and a parking area for many guests. The open floor plan is perfect for casual entertaining with a chef's kitchen with a Viking 6 burner induction range, pot filler, 2 warming drawers and a scullery including a second refrigerator, freezer and dishwasher. 9863 total heated sq. ft. which includes 1003 sq. ft. with a full bath over detached garage. Master suite has a spa like bath and custom his and her closets. Finished basement with multiple rooms. Outdoor oasis for entertaining is enveloped in lush landscaping, and includes a saltwater resort-style pool & spa with 4 tier waterfall & slide along with full pool bath, patio with stone wood burning (gas starter) fireplace and bar seating for 10+ people. Outdoor kitchen has grill, cooktop, warming drawer, storage, full refrig, and sink

