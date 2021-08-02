5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $415,000

BEAUTIFUL 5 bedroom home in the sought after Macaulay subdivision. Large open floor plan with new granite and tile backsplash in the kitchen. Built in office area, walk in pantry, fenced back yard, 2 car garage, full bath and a large bedroom on the main (currently used as a play room). Large Primary bedroom and bath with his/her sinks, soaker tub and walk-in shower. Large covered front porch and back patio. Great Huntersville location close to schools, parks, restaurants & shopping! Minutes to Birkdale Village, Lake Norman & Blythe Landing! Easy access to I-77! Amazing amenities including a pool, club house, Tennis courts, walking areas and playground.