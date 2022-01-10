5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $420,000

Come to this Well Desired Stoneybrook Station and see this beautiful open floor plan home that is move-in ready! Spacious home with a bedroom on the main level and a well laid out kitchen with a large island & lots of storage! Dine at the kitchen island or in the dining area with a daylight view. Upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans leave nothing to do but place your furniture. Secluded upstairs owner's suite has a large sitting area, impressive bath, and walk-in closet with custom closet built-ins. Loft upstairs is perfect for winding down after a long day or a place just to play. Additional wiring has been professionally installed for TVs in many of the rooms. Convenient Access to I485 & 77 not to mention Shopping Close by. New Magnet School for Language K-8 next door to the subdivision. Lake Norman Charter also on Hambright. Resort Style Pool. Energy Efficient Home. Relax & enjoy this low-maintenance home! Just like NEW & ready for you no waiting to build!