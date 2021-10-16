 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $425,000

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $425,000

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $425,000

Stunning 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home meticulously maintained in sought after Stoneybrook Station. Welcome home to Huntersville. This home features an open floor plan living room/dining room/kitchen with a guest quarters on the main level including a full bath. Upstairs features the Primary Suite and 3 additional bedrooms/flex space with two additional full baths. Modern living at its finest with an energy efficient home and attached 2-car garage. You will be charmed from the inside-out.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics