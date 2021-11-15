5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $450,000

Welcome Home!! To this 5BR 4Bath home in the highly desirable Huntersville area with no HOA. This beautiful home features an updated kitchen including a new gas range. The kitchen boasts a large island, plenty of cabinet space and a walk in pantry. In law suite located on the main level with a full bath. 2nd floor features the primary suite including a large bathroom with garden tub. 2nd floor also has 3 bedroom's and an additional bonus room. New carpet throughout the upper level and new flooring throughout the lower level. Enjoy the open floor plan with a dinning area, breakfast nook, and office on the main level. The kitchen opens up to a spacious back deck overlooking the private flat backyard. This home is a must see!