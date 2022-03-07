WOW! A RARE find in Huntersville with main level 2nd living quarters featuring a private living room that's accessible to the back porch, a bedroom with a walk-in closet and a full bath with soaker tub and tiled shower! Perfect for those needing that extra space and privacy! The main level also features new LVP flooring, large living room that's open to the kitchen, a flex space that could be used as a home office, a formal dining room and good-sized kitchen with breakfast nook. Upstairs you'll find the large primary bedroom with ensuite, walk-in closet and tray ceiling. 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the upstairs. The 4th bedroom is huge and can also be a bonus room - it does have a closet! Relax out back on your large screened-in porch overlooking the fenced yard - plenty of room to play! The cul-de-sac location allows for a larger backyard! Great Huntersville location - close to 485 and right down the street from downtown! HIGHEST & BEST DUE SUNDAY AT 8PM
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A jury has convicted a former Mooresville teen of murdering his parents in Watauga County in April 2019.
As part of the ongoing revitalization of Downtown Mooresville, the town’s streetscape was recently enhanced, both through the addition of publ…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March 2. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
The Mooresville Police Department is looking for information regarding a suspect who took a wallet from an employee of a local business.
Two Statesville men were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint.
- Updated
ROANOKE RAPIDS — A North Carolina high school student was stabbed multiple times Thursday at track practice, police said.
- Updated
A Mooresville teen was arrested after an investigation regarding child pornography, the Mooresville Police Department reported in a news release.
- Updated
This former soldier sees a cold war turning hot, and quickly. The Ukrainians are living the nightmare that haunted our waking dreams more than three decades ago.
- Updated
A man wanted for murder in connection with the death of a Mooresville woman on Feb. 19 was arrested Saturday at a cemetery in Charlotte.
- Updated
A child taken from his father's car after a crash was located uninjured with his mother in Mooresville, and police have charged her with child abuse.