5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $450,000

Don't miss this rare opportunity in the heart of vibrant Huntersville close to schools and shopping and nature trails galore! This 5-bedroom, 3-bath home features wood floors, soaring ceilings and a gorgeous and updated open floor plan that lives easy-breezy. The quaint front porch opens to a tucked away study/bedroom, a formal dining room and a wide-open kitchen, breakfast, and sunroom. The upper floor includes a master suite, with a private master bath and walk-in closet as well as three additional bedrooms and a convenient laundry room. The fun begins in this fenced and private backyard perfect for play and entertaining and truly completes this special home.

