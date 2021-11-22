5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $474,900

If you are looking for convenience for shopping, groceries, entertainment, restaurants, and easy access to major highways, Look no further! This property is nestled in a quiet neighborhood 1-mile away from the heart of Huntersville and Birkdale village in a highly desired school district! NEW Roof 2019, Both HVAC units were replaced in 2019 along with Hardwoods in the living room/family areas! This property boast a fully fenced-in, flat back yard with a walk-in crawlspace for ample storage. Back Deck was replaced in 2019 along with the Front Door. The Bonus room can double as a 5th Bedroom. Enjoy high ceilings throughout with Tray Ceiling in the primary bedroom. The Kitchen has tall 42" custom cabinets with granite counter tops and your chef's island to give you plenty of room for entertaining and cooking for large get-togethers. AT&T recently installed Fiber throughout the neighborhood is the reason for the fresh clay you see in the yard(s).