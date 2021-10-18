Welcome to this amazing home in the desired Wynfield neighborhood. You will walk in and know immediately your search is over. Walk through the front door to an open double story foyer. This is one of the few homes in the neighborhood with the primary bedroom is on the main floor. The yard is newly cleared from old dead trees and it has been seeded ready for fall growth. Its a massive yard and perfect for a pool. This home is practically brand new it has been fully and tastefully renovated. New windows throughout, flooring throughout, paint inside and outside. New front door, new open plan kitchen with gas just added new bathrooms new roof. There is an adorable surprise space you will just love. Book your appointment today.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $475,000
