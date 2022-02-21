5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $495,000

MOVE IN READY! This home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac street in desirable Stephens Grove w/ a beautiful covered front porch! Entertain family & friends on the gorgeous deck overlooking a hard to find large, treelined & fenced backyard! The immaculate home opens into a bright, open floor plan. Fresh paint, gleaming engineered hardwoods, soaring ceilings and extensive moldings! MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM/ OFFICE and FULL BATH! Chef's kitchen boasts an expansive kitchen island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & a gas range. This floor plan opens to a large breakfast area & Great Room w/gas fireplace! Upper level features the Owner’s Suite, spacious Owner’s Bathroom~garden tub, stand alone shower, 2 sinks and a huge walk in closet! Upper level also includes 2 secondary bedrooms, a bonus/5th BR option, plus a FULL BATH~2 sinks!. Attic & Garage have TONS of STORAGE space! Quick drive/walk to neighborhood amenities~minutes from Birkdale Village, shopping & restaurants! A MUST SEE!