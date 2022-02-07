Get ready to fall in love with this beautiful 5-bedroom home in the very desirable Wynfield Forest neighborhood. Expansive 2-story foyer and gorgeous hardwood floors on the main level welcome guests and family into a lovely dining room, living room and a wonderfully open great room and eat-in kitchen. And what a kitchen it is with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, island, desk and subway tile backsplash. Many updates have been made throughout this home including custom tile floors and shower in the primary bath. You'll really love to entertain in this fabulous home and the back deck with brick fireplace and wonderful detached "zen" deck. Don't miss the treehouse nestled among the mature trees of the private backyard. This is a must see! It won't last long!
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $499,500
