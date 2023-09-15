Welcome home! 5 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 baths providing ample space for your family and guests. The home's layout includes a convenient main floor den or office with French doors. Main floor bedroom with full bath offers convenience for guests/family members. Great room is open to the kitchen with an abundance of natural light. Upstairs, the primary bedroom with trey ceiling, walk in closet and garden tub. Additionally, there are 3 more well-appointed bedrooms, providing plenty of options for family members or additional uses such as gym/hobby or bonus room. Enjoy outdoor entertaining on your private deck. Close to Birkdale Village, restaurants & highways. Proposed Creek restoration project to help with erosion control. This will need new home owner approval. Refrigerator included with purchase price. Other furnishings are for sale outside of the contract.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $505,000
