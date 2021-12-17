5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $516,000

Welcome to this gorgeous neighborhood! Terrific 5 bedroom and 4.5 bath home with a 2 car garage. The kitchen is equipped with updated countertops, tile backsplash, ample cabinets, a breakfast bar, and breakfast nook. Flow into the living room featuring a cozy fireplace, perfect for entertaining. The main bedroom boasts a private ensuite and walk-in closet. Other bedrooms offer plush carpet, ceiling fans, and sizable closets. Lush green landscape surrounds this beautiful house. Don't miss this incredible opportunity. Call today!