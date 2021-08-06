This well maintained 5 bedroom home on the golf course! Home is zoned for Award Winning Schools! Northstone Country Club offers membership for access to lit tennis courts, pools, and one of the Top Rated Private Golf Courses. Home features a large master bedroom on the main level with walk in closet. Open floorplan that is great for entertaining. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pantry. Breakfast area opens to a huge 16 X 23 rear 3 season porch. Second floor master bedroom. Flat, fenced, and tastefully landscaped backyard with mature trees. Epoxy garage floor 2017, new dishwasher 2020,new AC units 2017, new roof 2018. Great Huntersville location! Close to schools, restaurants & shopping! Minutes to Lake Norman, Birkdale Village & easy access to I-77!
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $520,000
