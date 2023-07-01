Like-new construction in Magnolia Walk! This 5 bed 3 bath home features a large open floor plan perfect for everyday living and also has a dedicated dining space perfect for entertaining! Th downstairs bedrooms is perfect for housing guests or using as a flex space. Designer details such as granite counter tops, LVP flooring, and more. Relax outside under the huge patio and enjoy the serene view with amazing landscaping and mature trees to match. Come see this stunning home before its gone! Refrigerator will not convey with home. There is a 10-year warranty that goes along with the home. Seller would need a late closing, preferably a September date, however they could potentially close sooner.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $521,000
