Welcome to Northstone the most sought out community in Huntersville. This 5 bedroom 2.5 home is ready for you to enjoy. The spacious home features and open concept kitchen, with granite, new floors, and stainless appliances. The downstairs features plenty of room with a dining room, office, and flex room and wet bar. The home has two sets of stairs for easy entry to the second floor. Upstairs are generous sized bedrooms and 2 full baths with all new carpet. The private back yard is perfect for entertaining. The home has golf coarse views from across the street and is a quick walk to the neighborhood pool and clubhouse. Come see for yourself what this home has to offer.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $535,000
